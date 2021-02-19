RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Sets New 12-Month High at $190.15

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $190.15 and last traded at $188.80, with a volume of 397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $2,248,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $506,800.00. Insiders sold 71,572 shares of company stock worth $12,283,754 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.