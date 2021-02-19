RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Up 5.8%

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)’s share price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.00 and last traded at $60.94. 116,651 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 102,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.61.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RICK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $548.46 million, a PE ratio of -91.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 94,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.