RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

RE/MAX has raised its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years.

NYSE RMAX opened at $38.50 on Friday. RE/MAX has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $40.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average is $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RE/MAX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

