RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) were up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 840,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,022,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RealNetworks by 679.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 152,038 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth about $2,106,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media applications and services. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.