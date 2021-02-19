Realty Advisors Inc Sells 50,000 Shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Stock

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $336,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,383,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,038,323.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Realty Advisors Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, February 16th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $71,700.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 25,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,500.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $345,500.00.

Shares of GBR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,875. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $33.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.10. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 38.80 and a current ratio of 38.80.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 533.42%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.39% of New Concept Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.