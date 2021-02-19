Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Immunovant (IMVT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) in the last few weeks:

2/16/2021 – Immunovant had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Immunovant had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Immunovant had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $52.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Immunovant had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Immunovant was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/2/2021 – Immunovant had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Immunovant had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Immunovant was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Immunovant Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of IMVT-1401 which is a novel, fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor which is in clinical stage. Immunovant Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $53.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average is $40.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.71.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

