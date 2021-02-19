Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Metro AG (B4B3.F) (B4B3)

Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR: B4B3) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/12/2021 – Metro AG (B4B3.F) was given a new €8.40 ($9.88) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Metro AG (B4B3.F) was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Metro AG (B4B3.F) was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Metro AG (B4B3.F) was given a new €7.70 ($9.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Metro AG (B4B3.F) was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Metro AG (B4B3.F) was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Metro AG (B4B3.F) was given a new €8.40 ($9.88) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – Metro AG (B4B3.F) was given a new €8.40 ($9.88) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR B4B3 opened at €12.00 ($14.12) on Friday. Metro AG has a 52-week low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a 52-week high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 million and a PE ratio of 7.29.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Metro AG (B4B3F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro AG (B4B3F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.