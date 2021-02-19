Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Trading 7.3% Higher

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) shares rose 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 438,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 777,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

REPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $107.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $59,691.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 701,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,223.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Recro Pharma by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC increased its position in Recro Pharma by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

