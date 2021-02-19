Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Recruit in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.55.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Recruit had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recruit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Recruit stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 70.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average is $41.20. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

