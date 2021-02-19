Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to announce $204.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.68 million and the highest is $205.27 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $302.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year sales of $872.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $872.22 million to $872.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Several research firms have recently commented on RRGB. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:RRGB traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 28,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,321. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $455.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 393.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

