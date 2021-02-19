Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading 11.9% Higher

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) traded up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $96.81 and last traded at $96.59. 2,485,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 1,436,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.18 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.35.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,243,625.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $234,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,243.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,321 shares of company stock worth $5,811,122 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

