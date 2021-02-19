reflect.finance Price Reaches $1.63 on Exchanges (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $15.42 million and approximately $274,982.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance token can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00002979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.40 or 0.00542567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00062073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00085664 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00071295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00077013 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00032194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.34 or 0.00416139 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,474,326 tokens. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance.

reflect.finance Token Trading

reflect.finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

