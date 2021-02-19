Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Releases Earnings Results

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share.

Shares of RS traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,420. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $135.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

RS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,167,127.50. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,537.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,321.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

