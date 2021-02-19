Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock.

RBNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Reliant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, Director Michael E. Wallace bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,541.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kim York bought 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,832.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,220 shares of company stock worth $100,839. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 511,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 223,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 51,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

