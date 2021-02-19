Relx (NYSE:RELX) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

RELX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Relx stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.87. 60,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. Relx has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Relx in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Relx by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Relx in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

