Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Renasant were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Renasant by 180.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 18,415 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 16,281 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $2,262,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

RNST opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.29. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Also, Director John Foy sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $259,133.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,782.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,130 shares of company stock worth $1,414,815. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

