Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Given a €67.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.42 ($39.31).

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €39.80 ($46.82) on Thursday. Renault SA has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The business’s 50 day moving average is €36.63 and its 200-day moving average is €29.24.

Renault SA (RNO.PA) Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

