renBTC Price Tops $54,758.29 (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. One renBTC token can now be purchased for $54,758.29 or 0.99712303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $34.24 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 69.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.83 or 0.00595146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00062159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00086713 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00071439 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 52.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00035512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00076191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.82 or 0.00403933 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 18,449 tokens. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject.

renBTC Token Trading

renBTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

