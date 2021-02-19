RENN Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) were down 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 31,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 33,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RENN Fund stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in RENN Fund were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About RENN Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

