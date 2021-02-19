Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)’s share price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 1,879,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 581,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

KRMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Repro Med Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.00 and a beta of 0.30.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 10,000 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman R John Fletcher acquired 21,052 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,312.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 50,050 shares in the company, valued at $224,224. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 53,552 shares of company stock valued at $263,923. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,864,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,426,000 after acquiring an additional 32,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,590,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 44,899 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Repro Med Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $2,393,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 202,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 63,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.