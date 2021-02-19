Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Forrester Research, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Forrester Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Forrester Research’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $815.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $46.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.18.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Galford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $341,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,468. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,429 shares of company stock valued at $878,826 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

