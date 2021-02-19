Research Analysts Set Expectations for Textainer Group Holdings Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Textainer Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst D. Day forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Textainer Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Textainer Group stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.57. Textainer Group has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 452.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

