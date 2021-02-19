Reserve Rights (RSR) Price Hits $0.0593 on Major Exchanges

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $554.19 million and approximately $294.91 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve Rights coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00064538 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.48 or 0.00783226 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00041455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00058218 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00020957 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00041130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.42 or 0.04687537 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights (CRYPTO:RSR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 coins. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

