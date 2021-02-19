Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 415.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDOC. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.39.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $576,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,236.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,363 shares of company stock worth $61,174,903 in the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.12. The company had a trading volume of 23,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,154. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of -197.97 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.55.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

