Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 1,583,917 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 146.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583,917 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $149,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 243.8% in the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,245. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.96.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.