Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,583 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 0.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,345,936,000 after buying an additional 153,953 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,974,601,000 after buying an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $17,246,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock worth $365,495,646. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Facebook stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.54. The company had a trading volume of 182,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,284,420. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.13 and its 200-day moving average is $270.15. The company has a market capitalization of $759.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

