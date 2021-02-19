Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $32.07 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,685 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 2.29% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $32,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,907,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,553,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.06. The company had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,291. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.59. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $93.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

