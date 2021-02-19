Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $7.96 Million Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,808 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,508,000 after buying an additional 20,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,811,000 after purchasing an additional 168,782 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 891,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,958,000 after purchasing an additional 59,538 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1,140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 696,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 640,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 580,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,635. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $223.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.36 and its 200 day moving average is $117.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.