Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 7,232 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,706,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,232,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,040,000 after purchasing an additional 48,603 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,152,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,432 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 473,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,228 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 277,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period.

FV traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.82. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,304. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12.

