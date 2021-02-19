Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 728,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,300 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amarin by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

Shares of Amarin stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.60. 38,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,929,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.97 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

In other news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,754,887.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,056.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Stack bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

