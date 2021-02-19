Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock Position Lifted by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.3% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.08. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $67.32.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,791.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $8,959,119.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,332.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,018 shares of company stock worth $13,611,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.