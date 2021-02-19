Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.76-0.84 for the period.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16 and a beta of 1.68. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RPAI shares. Compass Point upgraded Retail Properties of America from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.89.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

