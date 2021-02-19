Reunion Gold Co. (RGD.V) (CVE:RGD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

Reunion Gold Co. (RGD.V) (CVE:RGD) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.10. Reunion Gold Co. (RGD.V) shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 195,900 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of C$50.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17.

Reunion Gold Co. (RGD.V) (CVE:RGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Reunion Gold Co. (RGD.V) (CVE:RGD)

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. The Company has an option to acquire an interest in the Dorlin, Boulanger, and Haute Mana gold projects in French Guiana; and in the Waiamu, Aremu North, Oko West, and Kartuni gold projects in Guyana.

