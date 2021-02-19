Reviewing Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) and Global Brokerage (OTCMKTS:GLBR)

Global Brokerage (OTCMKTS:GLBR) and Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Global Brokerage alerts:

Global Brokerage has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cboe Global Markets has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Brokerage and Cboe Global Markets’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Brokerage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cboe Global Markets $2.50 billion 4.31 $374.40 million $4.73 21.05

Cboe Global Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Global Brokerage.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Global Brokerage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Global Brokerage and Cboe Global Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Brokerage 0 0 0 0 N/A Cboe Global Markets 1 1 2 0 2.25

Cboe Global Markets has a consensus target price of $99.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.59%. Given Cboe Global Markets’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cboe Global Markets is more favorable than Global Brokerage.

Profitability

This table compares Global Brokerage and Cboe Global Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Brokerage N/A N/A N/A Cboe Global Markets 14.65% 17.48% 10.66%

Summary

Cboe Global Markets beats Global Brokerage on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Brokerage

Global Brokerage, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online foreign exchange (FX) trading, contracts for difference trading, spread betting, and related services to retail and institutional customers worldwide. Its proprietary trading platform presents its FX customers with the price quotations on various currency pairs from a number of global banks, financial institutions, and market makers. The company also acts as a credit intermediary, simultaneously entering into trades with the customer and the FX market maker. Global Brokerage, Inc. offers its customers access to over-the-counter FX markets. The company was formerly known as FXCM Inc. and changed its name to Global Brokerage, Inc. in February 2017. Global Brokerage, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures. The European Equities segment trades in pan-European listed cash equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts that occur on the recognized investment exchange. This segment also provides listed cash equities and ETPs routed transaction services, as well as listing services. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. It has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; FTSE International Limited; Frank Russell Company; MSCI Inc.; and DJI Opco, LLC. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.