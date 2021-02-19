Reviewing Spotlight Innovation (OTCMKTS:STLT) and Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Spotlight Innovation (OTCMKTS:STLT) and Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Spotlight Innovation and Affimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spotlight Innovation N/A N/A N/A Affimed -172.01% -99.24% -37.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Spotlight Innovation and Affimed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spotlight Innovation 0 0 0 0 N/A Affimed 0 0 2 0 3.00

Affimed has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.72%. Given Affimed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Affimed is more favorable than Spotlight Innovation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.3% of Affimed shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Spotlight Innovation has a beta of -105.24, meaning that its share price is 10,624% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affimed has a beta of 2.81, meaning that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spotlight Innovation and Affimed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spotlight Innovation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Affimed $23.96 million 22.63 -$36.25 million ($0.56) -10.96

Spotlight Innovation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Affimed.

Summary

Affimed beats Spotlight Innovation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spotlight Innovation

Spotlight Innovation Inc., a pharmaceutical company, acquires and develops proprietary therapies to address unmet medical needs with an emphasis on rare, emerging, and neglected diseases. It identifies in-licensing opportunities and manages product development through partnerships with universities, medical schools, contract research organizations, and contract manufacturing organizations, as well as pursues product commercialization opportunities, including out-licensing and strategic partnerships. The company is developing Crotoxin, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer. It also develops various compounds for the treatment of viral infections, including Zika virus infection; and products derived from cobra venom to treat chronic pain. Spotlight Innovation Inc. has a license agreement with Indiana University Research and Technology Corporation to commercialize STL-182, an orally-available small molecule that might have therapeutic potential for treating spinal muscular atrophy. The company is based in Urbandale, Iowa.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma. The company is also developing AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager for the treatment of advanced cancer patients; AFM26, an innate cell-engaging bispecific antibody targeting B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific antibodies for the treatment of multiple myeloma. In addition, it is developing AFM11, a T cell engager for the treatment of CD19+ B cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia (AML); and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb that is in Phase 1 clinical study of refractory AML. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Corporation; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD Anderson's NK-cell product; Genentech; and Roivant Sciences. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

