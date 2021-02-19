Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) (CVE:RVG) Shares Down 2.8%

Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) (CVE:RVG)’s share price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 50,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 76,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RVG shares. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market cap of C$49.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.95.

Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) (CVE:RVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Revival Gold Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) news, Director Wayne Hubert acquired 50,000 shares of Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,773.09.

About Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) (CVE:RVG)

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold. It holds 100% interests in the Arnett Gold and Beartrack Gold projects located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

