Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $33.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RVLV. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $40.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $214,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,211. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 133,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $3,053,841.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,654,008.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 993,538 shares of company stock worth $26,193,012. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 521.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

