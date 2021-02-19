Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.29.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $1,002,114.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

