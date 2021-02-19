Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at B. Riley

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ribbon Communications from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

RBBN stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $59,705.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,109.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,119,000 after acquiring an additional 432,188 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,004,000. Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $916,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 114,924 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 650,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 113,594 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

