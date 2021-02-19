RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Mitesh Dhruv Sells 6,852 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.13, for a total value of $2,878,730.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,723,678.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mitesh Dhruv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Mitesh Dhruv sold 10,410 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.97, for a total value of $4,038,767.70.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,198 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $3,940,685.88.

Shares of RNG opened at $423.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.85 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.40 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $392.69 and its 200-day moving average is $321.27.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $1,517,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,930,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

