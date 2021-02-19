RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Raised to $480.00 at Oppenheimer

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $480.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.17.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $423.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.27. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of -344.40 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $134.85 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total transaction of $3,745,710.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,316,649.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.47, for a total value of $273,562.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,225.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,111 shares of company stock worth $59,057,361. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

