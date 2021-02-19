RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Raised to $515.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $450.00 to $515.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised their price target on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.17.

NYSE RNG opened at $423.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of -344.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.69 and a 200-day moving average of $321.27.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.13, for a total value of $2,878,730.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,452 shares in the company, valued at $44,723,678.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total value of $3,745,710.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,316,649.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,111 shares of company stock worth $59,057,361 in the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in RingCentral by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $1,593,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in RingCentral by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,233,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 21.0% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

