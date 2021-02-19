Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 37.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. Oddo Bhf reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,120 ($93.02) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,474 ($71.52).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 6,235 ($81.46) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,879.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,124.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,553 ($85.62).

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total transaction of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

