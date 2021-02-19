Robert Bernshteyn Sells 50,000 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,909,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $16,502,000.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Robert Bernshteyn sold 9,796 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $3,479,833.08.

On Thursday, December 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $17,647,500.00.

NASDAQ COUP traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $369.64. The stock had a trading volume of 791,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,675. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.67 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 25,694.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873,530 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,560,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,375,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,689,000 after acquiring an additional 528,723 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 693,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,161,000 after acquiring an additional 226,005 shares during the period.

COUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.16.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

