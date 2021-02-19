Robex Resources Inc. (RBX.V) (CVE:RBX) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Robex Resources Inc. (RBX.V) (CVE:RBX) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. 7,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 153,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The stock has a market cap of C$305.30 million and a PE ratio of 6.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54.

Robex Resources Inc. (RBX.V) (CVE:RBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$45.86 million during the quarter.

Robex Resources Inc. (RBX.V) Company Profile (CVE:RBX)

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold deposits. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula and Kolomba exploration permits situated in west Mali.

