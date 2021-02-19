Rochester Resources Ltd. (RCT.V) (CVE:RCT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.14

Rochester Resources Ltd. (RCT.V) (CVE:RCT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 32500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.24 million and a PE ratio of -43.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Rochester Resources Ltd. (RCT.V) (CVE:RCT)

Rochester Resources Ltd., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mina Real property that consists of eight mining concessions and one mineral claim covering an area of 21,367.42 hectares; and the San Francisco property, which includes twelve mining concessions covering an area of 18,125.05 hectares.

