Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,514 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of Rockwell Automation worth $27,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 914.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays cut Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.81.

ROK opened at $244.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,655 shares of company stock worth $7,496,034 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

