Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

Shares of NYSE ROG traded up $16.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,435. Rogers has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $184.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.82.

Get Rogers alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $520,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,614. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $1,037,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,970 shares in the company, valued at $17,509,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,335. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.