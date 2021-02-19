Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 325 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a CHF 355 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 441 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 target price on Rogers and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 343.38.

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

