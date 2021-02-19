Roth Capital Begins Coverage on CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CURI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CuriosityStream from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley lowered CuriosityStream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CuriosityStream presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.25.

CURI opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $22.99.

In related news, Director John S. Hendricks purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Hendricks purchased 11,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,156.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 743,473 shares in the company, valued at $6,691,257. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 110,184 shares of company stock worth $1,032,381 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

